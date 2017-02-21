Tuesday, February 21, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Saugatuck TOD Steering Committee
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
11 a.m. - Westport Library - PageTurners: “Ethan Frome” & “Zeena”
1 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Advanced Writing Class
2 p.m. - Westport Library - February Vacation Film: “Kubo & the Two Strings”
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
4 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES: a Stop-Motion Movie with Jhonny Parks
7 p.m. - Westport Library - New Hospice Care Legislation
7 p.m. - 323 Main Street Bar - Westport Library Let’s Get Quizzical: Pub Trivia Night
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Green Task Force
8 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Wilson Cauley: Planet or Star?
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 02/21/17 at 12:05 AM
Previous entry: Westporter Playing with the Globetrotters: ‘A Dream Come True”
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net