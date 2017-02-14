Tuesday, February 14, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Saugatuck TOD Steering Committee
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Human Services Commission
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
Noon - Town Hall Room 209 - Westport Arts Advisory Committee
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Building a Successful E-commerce Empire
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Historic District Commission
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Architectural Review Board
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Zoning Board of Appeals (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
