Trump Selects Westporter to be FDA Head

President Trump announced today that he will nominate Westport resident Scott Gottlieb, a conservative physician and businessman with deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry, to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.



Scott Gottlieb: Westport awaits Senate confirmation. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) American Enterprise Institute photo

A physician and partner at one of the world’s largest venture capital funds and a former deputy commissioner at the FDA, his name surfaced in December as one of the front runners for the post. (See WestportNow Dec. 12, 2016)

If confirmed, Gottlieb would bring a strong pro-industry, deregulatory approach to an agency that Trump has criticized as being overly restrictive, The Washington Post reported.

“But he is also likely to support one of the agency’s basic functions: to ensure that drugs are proven safe and effective before they are sold,” the newspaper said.

It described his selection is a victory for the mainstream pharmaceutical industry, which has little appetite for upending the FDA approval process.

Gottlieb, 44, a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates and resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington, is well known in health policy circles and is a frequent commentator on television and in print.

Gottlieb, who purchased his Westport home in 2010, is a former internist at Stamford Hospital. He served as a deputy commissioner at the FDA from 2005 to 2007.

He is concurrently a clinical assistant professor at New York University School of Medicine and advises the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a member of the Federal Health IT Policy Committee.

Gottlieb has a medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and did his residency in internal medicine at the Mount Sinai Medical Center. He has a B.A. in economics from Wesleyan University.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-CT., who serves on the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees FDA funding, said the nomination sends the message that Trump is committed to “rolling back regulations and opening the floodgates to potentially dangerous drugs and medical devices.”