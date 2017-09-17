Tropical Storm Watch Issued

Sunday, September 17, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Westport and area until 1:30 a.m. Monday.
A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours
The latest local forecast is for below tropical storm force wind with peak wind forecast of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
The Weather Service said emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for tropical storm force wind of 39 to 57 mph.
It said efforts should now be underway to secure all properties.
