Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Watch Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Westport and area until 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are possible somewhere within this area and within the next 48 hours

The latest local forecast is for below tropical storm force wind with peak wind forecast of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

The Weather Service said emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for tropical storm force wind of 39 to 57 mph.

It said efforts should now be underway to secure all properties.

       Share

Posted 09/17/17 at 05:37 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy