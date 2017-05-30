Tribute ‘Rosies’ From Westport



Genevieve Domenico, Nishika Navrange, and Rachel Caulfield,"Tribute Rosies" from Westport and members of the Connecticut Corsair chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association (ARRA), today pose in front of the Yankee Air Museum's B-17 during the Connecticut Air and Space Center's Curtiss Hangar Fest at Igor Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford. The Corsair, the official state airplane of Connecticut, was built in Stratford at Chance Vought during World War II. The ARRA is a national association whose mission is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working and volunteer women during World War II. The event, which raises funds for the Connecticut Air and Space Center's Curtiss Hangar restoration for its museum expansion, continues Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 225 Main St., Stratford.


