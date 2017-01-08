Trees to be Turned Into Mulch

Saturday, January 07, 2017
Christmas trees collected today by Boy Scouts from Westport’s Troop 39 in their seventh annual fundraiser were taken to the Imperial Avenue parking lot to be turned into mulch. Mark Wisniewski (2nd r), a former Scoutmaster of Troop 39 and the organizer for the tree collection fundraiser, and Peter Lanni (Santa cap) add a Christmas tree to the pile of collected trees. Observing are Elizabeth Daines and her son, Jackson, 18, a Troop 39 Eagle Scout alumnus and first-year student at the University of Rochester. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/07/17 at 10:57 AM
