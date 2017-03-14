Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Westport firefighters responded to a tree and wires down late today on Hillspoint Road and Harding Lane. Police advised the roadway would be closed until crews can clear the tree and wires. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/14/17 at 07:11 PM
Comments
Next entry: Daniel Chan, 86
Previous entry: Metro-North Resumes Limited Service
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net