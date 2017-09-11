Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, September 11, 2017

Traffic Stop Nets Arrest for Selling Marijuana

Officers arrested a Norwalk man on drug charges following a motor vehicle stop in Saugatuck, police said today.

WestportNow.com Image
Marque Taylor: held in lieu of $25,0000 bond. Westport Police photo

Marque Taylor, 29, was charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance after a K-9 unit search Saturday night discovered a large quantity of marijuana and distribution bags, according to Lt. David Farrell.

The incident began at around 9:45 p.m. when Cpl. Kevin Smith observed a green Acura with dark tinted windows and a license plate light that was not functioning, Farrell said.

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Saugatuck Avenue and Ferry Lane.

“While speaking with Taylor, the Officer could smell a strong, distinct odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” Farrell said, adding that K-9 unit Atlas was deployed to the scene.

“Atlas positively indicated the presence of narcotics in the back seat,” Farrell said.

He added that a subsequent search found two large, vacuum sealed bags containing a large quantity of suspected marijuana and four other small plastic bags containing marijuana. 

Also discovered were numerous plastic sandwich bags, which are commonly used for the packaging of narcotics, Farrell said. The total weight of the marijuana was 18.9 ounces.

Taylor was held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 18.

