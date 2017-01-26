Traffic Pattern Change



With installation of new “smart” traffic lights, three traffic lanes on Myrtle Avenue at the intersection of Main Street have been reduced to two lanes. The left lane was widened for left-turn-only traffic and the right lane is designed for combined straight and right-turn traffic. Previously the three lanes included a left-turn-only lane, a straight through lane and a lane for right turns. The newly designated lanes are wider and will improve traffic facilitation and safety, according to the Public Works Department. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

