Town Seeks Opinions on Website

The Town of Westport is upgrading its website and wants user input.

The site, http://www.Westportct.gov, was last upgraded in 2011 and since then new standards have been developed that makes websites easy to use no matter the platform – desktop, tablet, or smartphone, said Eileen Zhang, Information Technology director.

Westporters and other users have an opportunity for feedback on the current website and suggestions for the future by completing a brief online survey of seven questions at http://www.westportct.gov/websurvey, an announcement said.

A Town Website Redevelopment Steering Committee that will participate in the process and offer guidance and oversight from vendor selection through website implementation and rollout, said First Selectman Jim Marpe.

Zhang said she hopes to launch the new website by the end of the year.