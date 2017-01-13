Town Hall Discussion Highlights Planning Concerns



First Selectman Jim Marpe was among attendees tonight at a Planning and Zoning Commission-hosted workshop on updating the town’s 2007 Plan of Conervation and Development. Required by the state once every 10 years, the plan is a blueprint for how the town wants to develop over the next 10 to 20 years. It is a guide to local decision making in areas such as natural resources preservation, economic development, housing, land use, and public services. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

