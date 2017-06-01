Town Committees Plan Social Events

Thursday, June 01, 2017
Westport Democrats and Republicans have announced pre-summer social events.
First up is the Democratic Town Committee’s fourth annual Summer Social on Thursday, June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at th Boathouse Restaurant at the Saugatuck Rowing Club, 521 Riverside Ave. Click HERE for ticket information.
The next evening, Friday, June 16, is the Republican Town Committee annual Spring Gala from 7 to 10 p.m. at Christ and Holy Trinity Church’s Branson Hall.
This year’s dinner and awards ceremony will honor First Selectman Jim Marpe with the Excellence in Leadership Award as well as Westport Board of Education member Jeannie Smith, and Former Westport Republican Town Committee Chairman Pete Wolgast.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting event Co-Chair Karen Kleine at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Tickets for the event cost $150 per person. For more information, visit www.westportrepublicans.com.
Comments
