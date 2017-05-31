Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Tornado Warning for Northern Fairfield Causes Some Anxiety

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northern Fairfield County tonight, but it expired a half hour later without any weather-related incidents.

Some media outlets did not specify the warning was for well north of Westport, prompting some anxiety among Westport residents who watched sunny skies into evening.

