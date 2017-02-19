Too Warm to Skate

Sunday, February 19, 2017
The P.A.L. Ice Rink at Westport’s Longshore Club Park was shut down today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. because of melting ice causing wet surfaces. According to staff member Connor Murray, 15, a Fairfield Prep School sophomore, “There were a good amount of skaters when we opened at 11 o’clock, but then the water started to build up.” Tempratures were in the 60s in mid-afternoon. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/19/17 at 03:29 PM
