Tonight’s Levitt Pavilion Performance Moved Indoors

Due to the forecast of heavy thunderstorms, the Levitt Pavilion will move tonight’s show, the Paula Boggs Band, into Saugatuck School’s air-conditioned auditorium, 170 Riverside Ave.

Showtime is 8 p.m., and admission is free. Please note—with the exception of water, food and beverages are not allowed.