Friday, August 18, 2017

Tonight’s Levitt Pavilion Performance Moved Indoors

Due to the forecast of heavy thunderstorms, the Levitt Pavilion will move tonight’s show, the Paula Boggs Band, into Saugatuck School’s air-conditioned auditorium, 170 Riverside Ave.

Showtime is 8 p.m., and admission is free.  Please note—with the exception of water, food and beverages are not allowed.

