“Tonight is Not Anti-Anything’



Mark Lamos, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director, told a courtyard crowd tonight at the Playhouse’s Ghostlight Project event: “Tonight is not anti-anything. Tonight we celebrate the commitment by theaters nationwide to greater inclusion, participation, and compassion.” With him is Michael Barker, Playhouse managing diector. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

