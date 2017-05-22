Time to Renew Railroad Parking Permits

Monday, May 22, 2017
The Westport Police Department Railroad Parking Division today began walkup annual renewals of railroad parking permits, which can also be renewed online, for a small fee, at http://www.buymypermit.com/westport. Single vehicle permits cost $325 per year and two-vehicle permit for vehicles registered to the same family at the same address are $450. All permits expire June 30. According to Police Chief Foti Koskinas, just over two permits are sold for each of the 2,000-plus parking spots available at Westport and Green’s Farms. He said the waitlist is about 1,050 persons with a time of about two years. View is of Lot No. 1 in Saugatuck. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
