Time to Renew Railroad Parking Permits



The Westport Police Department Railroad Parking Division today began walkup annual renewals of railroad parking permits, which can also be renewed online, for a small fee, at http://www.buymypermit.com/westport. Single vehicle permits cost $325 per year and two-vehicle permit for vehicles registered to the same family at the same address are $450. All permits expire June 30. According to Police Chief Foti Koskinas, just over two permits are sold for each of the 2,000-plus parking spots available at Westport and Green’s Farms. He said the waitlist is about 1,050 persons with a time of about two years. View is of Lot No. 1 in Saugatuck. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

