Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Time.com Features 360-Degree Eclipse Video by Westport Photographer


Time.com today features a 360-degree video by Westport photographer Stephen Wilkes of this week’s eclipse taken at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. It was a last minute deciison—three days before—that brought Wilkes to this spot with a view of the Grand Tetons near the Idaho Border. Said Wilkes of his latest effort: “It gives the viewer an experience of an event that you can’t replicate. As wonderful as still photographs are of the moon crossing the sun, when you see it in 360-degree video you actually get to experience the event of totality as if you are standing there.” See story HERE. Stephen Wilkes video from Time.com

       Share

Posted 08/26/17 at 08:04 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Have you seen Roxy?