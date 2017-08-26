Time.com Features 360-Degree Eclipse Video by Westport Photographer

Saturday, August 26, 2017
Time.com today features a 360-degree video by Westport photographer Stephen Wilkes of this week’s eclipse taken at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, Wyoming. It was a last minute deciison—three days before—that brought Wilkes to this spot with a view of the Grand Tetons near the Idaho Border. Said Wilkes of his latest effort: “It gives the viewer an experience of an event that you can’t replicate. As wonderful as still photographs are of the moon crossing the sun, when you see it in 360-degree video you actually get to experience the event of totality as if you are standing there.” See story HERE. Stephen Wilkes video from Time.com
