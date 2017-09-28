Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, September 28, 2017

Thursday, September 28, 2017


8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Tom Schachtman: “How the French Saved America”
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Transit District
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Green Room - Fire Department Strategic Planning Steering Committee
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 09/28/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink