Thursday, September 28, 2017



8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

7 p.m. - Westport Library - Tom Schachtman: “How the French Saved America”

7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Transit District

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Green Room - Fire Department Strategic Planning Steering Committee

8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

