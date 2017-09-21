Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, September 21, 2017

Thursday, September 21, 2017 - Rosh Hashanah


Wesport Public Schools are closed.
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Avenue - Westport Farmers Market
3:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Just for Women Support Group
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”

