Thursday, September 21, 2017 - Rosh Hashanah

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Wesport Public Schools are closed.
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Avenue - Westport Farmers Market
3:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Just for Women Support Group
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “A View from the Bridge”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
