Thursday, September 14, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Downtown Plan Implementation Committee
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market
10 a.m. - Town Hall - Career Coach: beginning Microsoft PowerPoint 2013
1 p.m. - Town Hall - Career Coach: intermediate Microsoft PowerPoint 2013
5 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Transformation Project Kick-Off
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
6:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Elder Law: a Round Table Discussion
7 p.m. - 515 Post Road East - Public Site & Building Commission
7:30 p.m. - 515 Post Road East - Blight Prevention Board
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 09/14/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
Previous entry: Staples Boys Soccer Earns Epic 3-3 Tie
