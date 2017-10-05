Thursday, October 5, 2017

Thursday, October 05, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Avenue - Westport Farmers Market
1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop
4 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES Halloween: Heroes & Monsters Costumes
4 p.m. - Westport Library - Volunteer Expo for Grades 6-12
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
7:30 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Drink & Draw
7:30 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Opening to Infinite Possibilities, Mel Schwartz
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”
