Thursday, October 5, 2017



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Avenue - Westport Farmers Market

1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop

4 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES Halloween: Heroes & Monsters Costumes

4 p.m. - Westport Library - Volunteer Expo for Grades 6-12

7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)

7:30 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Drink & Draw

7:30 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Opening to Infinite Possibilities, Mel Schwartz

8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

