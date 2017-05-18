Thursday, May 18, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
5 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Play Reading: “Bad Neighbors” by Barbara Smith
6:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission Executive Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Elinor Lipman in Conversation with Sybil Steinberg, “On Turpentine Lane”
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 05/18/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
Previous entry: For Now, Mill Rate Remains the Same
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East