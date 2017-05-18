Thursday, May 18, 2017



8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”

5 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Play Reading: “Bad Neighbors” by Barbara Smith

6:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission Executive Committee

7 p.m. - Westport Library - Elinor Lipman in Conversation with Sybil Steinberg, “On Turpentine Lane”

7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)

7:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission

