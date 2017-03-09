Thursday, March 9, 2017

Thursday, March 09, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
10 a.m. - Town Hall - Career Coach: beginning Microsoft Word 2013
Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food
12:45 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Historic District Commission Work & Executive Sessions
10 a.m. - Town Hall - Career Coach: intermediate Microsoft Word 2013
1 p.m. - St. Luke Church (84 Long Lots Road) - Westport Garden Club
3 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES: Make a Stop-Motion Movie with Jhonny Parks
5:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Wreckers in Tune
6 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Westport Library - Opening Reception: “Rewritten! Typewriter Art by Nina Bentley”
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7 p.m. - 515 Post Road East - Public Site & Building Commission
7:30 p.m. - 515 Post Road East - Blight Prevention Board
Posted 03/09/17 at 12:05 AM
