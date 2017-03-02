Thursday, March 2, 2017

Thursday, March 02, 2017
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Downtown Plan Implementation Committee
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 212C - Commission on People with Disabilities Executive Session
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
3:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Sewing with Machines 101
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - P&Z Public Hearing (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - RTM Finance & Public Protection Committees
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 03/02/17 at 12:05 AM
Previous entry: BOF Chair: State ‘Ineptitude’ Likely to Cause ‘Modest’ Tax Hike
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net