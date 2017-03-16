Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse, The Pianists of Willesden Lane, April 5-9, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Thursday, March 16, 2017


8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities
9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9:30 a.m. - Westport Library - Longshore Ladies Golf Association
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
3:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Sewing with Machines 101
6 p.m. - Westport Inn - Cybersecurity Symposium and Lunch
6:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Westport Youth Commission Executive Session
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Ending Distracted Driving
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Historic District Commission
7 p.m. - Town Hall 201/201A - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (streamed westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Community Theatre - RTM Public Protection, Environment, Parks & Recreation Committees
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Westport Youth Commission
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 03/16/17 at 12:05 AM



Next entry: Showing Good Form

Previous entry: BOF Gives Provisional Nod to Revised Municipal Budget

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC