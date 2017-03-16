Thursday, March 16, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities
9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9:30 a.m. - Westport Library - Longshore Ladies Golf Association
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
3:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Sewing with Machines 101
6 p.m. - Westport Inn - Cybersecurity Symposium and Lunch
6:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Westport Youth Commission Executive Session
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Ending Distracted Driving
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Historic District Commission
7 p.m. - Town Hall 201/201A - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (streamed westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Community Theatre - RTM Public Protection, Environment, Parks & Recreation Committees
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Westport Youth Commission
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
