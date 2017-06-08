Thursday, June 8, 2017



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee

10 a.m. - Town Hall - Career Coach: beginning Excel 2013

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 44 Imperial Ave. - Half-price Sale at Westport Woman’s Club Curio Cottage

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”

1 p.m. - Town Hall - Career Coach: intermediate Excel 2013

5:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Thursday Evening Mini Series: Edward & Mrs. Simpson

5:45 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - P&Z DOSRD Subcommittee

6 p.m. - Sherwood Island State Park - Friends of Sherwood Island Annual Meeting

7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - P&Z Information Session on Plan of Conservation & Development (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)

7 p.m. - Westport Library - CBS News Correspondent Jeff Pegues on his new book “Black and Blue” and in conversation with Police Chief Foti Koskinas

7 p.m. - Rive Bistro (229 Riverside Ave.) - “Second Story Moonlight” fundraiser for Westport Public Art Collections

8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”

