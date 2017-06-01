Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, June 01, 2017

Thursday, June 1, 2017


9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Downtown Plan Implementation Committee
9 a.m. - Westport Library - RTM Library, Museum, & Arts Committee
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
3 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Special Sub-Committee of P&Z and ZBA
4 p.m. - Westport Library - Workshop for the June Artist-in-Residence Challenge
5:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Thursday Evening Mini Series: Edward & Mrs. Simpson
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Green Task Force
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Meeting (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Westport Library - RTM Library, Museum & Arts Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Library - The Empty Nest: From Blues to Blueprints
7:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Westport Youth Commission
7:30 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Staples Players Studio: “Angie!”
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 06/01/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink