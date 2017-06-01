Thursday, June 1, 2017

Thursday, June 01, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Downtown Plan Implementation Committee
9 a.m. - Westport Library - RTM Library, Museum, & Arts Committee
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
3 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Special Sub-Committee of P&Z and ZBA
4 p.m. - Westport Library - Workshop for the June Artist-in-Residence Challenge
5:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Thursday Evening Mini Series: Edward & Mrs. Simpson
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Green Task Force
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Meeting (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Westport Library - RTM Library, Museum & Arts Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Library - The Empty Nest: From Blues to Blueprints
7:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Westport Youth Commission
7:30 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Staples Players Studio: “Angie!”
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
