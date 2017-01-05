Thursday, January 5, 2017

Thursday, January 05, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Downtown Plan Implementation Committee
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”
5 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays Repair a Wurlitzer Organ
6 p.m. - Staples Television Studio - Westport Cinema Initiative: “The Marriage of Marie Braun”
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - “Slumdog Millionaire” w/GFC
7:30 p.m.. - Town Hall Room 309 - RTM Public Works Committee
7:30 p.m. - Staples Library Classrooms - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 01/05/17 at 12:05 AM
Previous entry: TEAM Westport to Launch Conversation Series
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy