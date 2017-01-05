Thursday, January 5, 2017



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Downtown Plan Implementation Committee

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”

5 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays Repair a Wurlitzer Organ

6 p.m. - Staples Television Studio - Westport Cinema Initiative: “The Marriage of Marie Braun”

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

7 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - “Slumdog Millionaire” w/GFC

7:30 p.m.. - Town Hall Room 309 - RTM Public Works Committee

7:30 p.m. - Staples Library Classrooms - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)

