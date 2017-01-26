Thursday, January 26, 2017



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee

9:30 a.m. - Noon - Westport Library - The Utopia Project Fair 2017

10 a.m. - Town Hall - CareerCoach: beginning PowerPoint

1 p.m. - Town Hall - CareerCoach: intermediate PowerPoint

1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop

2 p.m. - Westport Library - Overcoat Film Series: “Spellbound”

5:30 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Sherwood Mill Pond Advisory Committee

7 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Discussion of the Companion Book “I’ll Give You the Sun”

7 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Neighbors & Newcomers and PageTurners Discuss “Bettyville”

7 p.m. - Staples High School Library - Students Change for Syria film presentation

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar