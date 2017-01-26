Thursday, January 26, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee
9:30 a.m. - Noon - Westport Library - The Utopia Project Fair 2017
10 a.m. - Town Hall - CareerCoach: beginning PowerPoint
1 p.m. - Town Hall - CareerCoach: intermediate PowerPoint
1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Overcoat Film Series: “Spellbound”
5:30 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Sherwood Mill Pond Advisory Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Discussion of the Companion Book “I’ll Give You the Sun”
7 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Neighbors & Newcomers and PageTurners Discuss “Bettyville”
7 p.m. - Staples High School Library - Students Change for Syria film presentation
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 01/26/17 at 12:05 AM
Previous entry: Staples Grad Tells Gripping Tales From Aleppo
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy