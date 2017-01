Thursday, January 19, 2017



8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop

2 p.m. - Westport Library - Overcoat Film Series: “The Weavers”

5:30 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

6:30 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - The Saxtet, directed by Darren Litzie

7 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Keynote Talk with George Hodgman

7 p.m. - Temple Israel (14 Coleytown Road) - Fun-Raiser: Harvard Din & Tonics

7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Commission (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)

7 p.m. - Fire Headquarters (515 Post Road East) - Public Site & Building Commission

7:30 p.m. - Fire Headquarters (515 Post Road East) - Blight Prevention Board

