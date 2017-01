Thursday, January 12, 2017



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee

Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food Lunchtime Theater Series

1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop

2 p.m. - Westport Library - Overcoat Film Series: “To Catch a Thief”

5 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Westport Artists Collective Pop Up Exhibition

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Writing & Publishing Memoir

7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Kickoff for 2017 Plan of Conservation & Development Update (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)

7 p.m. - Westport Fire Headquarters (515 Post Road East) - Public Site & Building Commission

7:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission

9 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Planning & Zoning Work Session

