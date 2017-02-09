Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m.
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Thursday, February 9, 2017


9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee CANCELED
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program CANCELED
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are” CLOSED
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
10:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Shellfish Commission Subcommittee CANCELED
Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food CANCELED
1 p.m. - St. Luke Church (84 Long Lots Road) - Westport Garden Club Meeting
1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Overcoat Film Series: “LA Confidential” CANCELED
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Planning & Zoning Work Session CANCELED
7 p.m. - Westport Fire Headquarters (515 Post Road East) - Public Site Building Committee CANCELED
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Jane Green on “Good Taste” POSTPONED TO FEB. 23
7:30 p.m. - Westport Fire Headquarters (515 Post Road East) - Blight Prevention Board CANCELED

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 02/09/17 at 12:05 AM



Next entry: Ahead of the Storm

Previous entry: Earthplace Closed, Trails Open

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC