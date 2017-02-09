Thursday, February 9, 2017

Thursday, February 09, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee CANCELED
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program CANCELED
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are” CLOSED
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
10:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Shellfish Commission Subcommittee CANCELED
Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food CANCELED
1 p.m. - St. Luke Church (84 Long Lots Road) - Westport Garden Club Meeting
1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Overcoat Film Series: “LA Confidential” CANCELED
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Planning & Zoning Work Session CANCELED
7 p.m. - Westport Fire Headquarters (515 Post Road East) - Public Site Building Committee CANCELED
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Jane Green on “Good Taste” POSTPONED TO FEB. 23
7:30 p.m. - Westport Fire Headquarters (515 Post Road East) - Blight Prevention Board CANCELED
