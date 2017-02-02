Thursday, February 2, 2017

Thursday, February 02, 2017
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Downtown Plan Implementation Committee
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Overcoat Film Series: “Duck Soup”
4 p.m. - Westport Library - Workshop for February Artist-in-Residence Challenge: a Peace Symbol for the 21st Century
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: A Writer’s Inspirations
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Planning & Zoning Public Hearing (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Website Redevelopment Committee
7:30 p.m. - Staples High School - Annual Youth Concert
