Thursday, February 16, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Commission on People with Disabilities
9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
1 p.m. - St. Luke Church (84 Long Lots Road) - Westport Garden Club: “Weather Myths & Mysteries”
1:15 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Introductory Non-Fiction Writing Workshop
3:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Shellfish Commission Subcommittee
6:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Executive Committee Westport Youth Commission
6:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - The History of Chocolate
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: The Literary Agent/Author Relationship
7:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission
8 p.m. - Town Hall - Westport Community Theatre: “Doubt: A Parable”
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 02/16/17 at 12:05 AM
