Thursday, August 24, 2017
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - Earthplace - Sasco Brook Pollution Abatement Committee
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”
Noon - Westport Historical Society - Magical Thinking
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”
8:30 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - An Evening with John Fogerty (ticketed benefit event)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 08/24/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
