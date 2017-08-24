Thursday, August 24, 2017



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

10 a.m. - Earthplace - Sasco Brook Pollution Abatement Committee

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”

Noon - Westport Historical Society - Magical Thinking

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”

8:30 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - An Evening with John Fogerty (ticketed benefit event)

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar