Thursday, August 17, 2017

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - 50 Imperial Ave. - Westport Farmers Market
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”
Noon - Town Hall Room 309 - Arts Advisory Otocast Subcommittee
3:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Just for Women Support Group
5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Annual Lobster Clambake
6 p.m. - Westport Library - Film Screening: “Emily Dickinson: My Letter to the World”
7 p.m. - Fire Headquarters- Public Site & Building Commission
7:30 p.m. - Fire Headquarters - Blight Prevention Board
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”
8 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Anthem Reggae
8:15 p.m. - Compo Beach - Parks & Recreation Movie Night: “Boss Baby”

