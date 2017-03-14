Three-Hour School Delay on Wednesday

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer said tonight there will be a three-hour delay for Westport public schools on Wednesday.
“Cannot get our drivers from Bridgeport for a.m. - will borrow drivers of closed districts,” she said in a tweet.
“School crews working thru night - 3-hr. delay.”
