Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Three-Car Crash Sends One to Hospital

A three-car rear-ender crash today in front of Starbucks, 1000 Post Road East, sent one person to Norwalk Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Traffic was tied up in both directions until tow trucks could remove the cars from the roadway. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

