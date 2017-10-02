Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Gather 'Round the Table Luncheon & Cocktail Party to benefit Project Return
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, October 01, 2017

Thousands Jam Sherwood Island for Chowdafest

WestportNow.com Image
Thousands today attended Chowdafest at Sherwood Island State Park. The event caused a backup of traffic on and off of I-95 as crowds headed for the event.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 10/01/17 at 12:42 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Everybody Was a Judge

Previous entry: Dogs Back at Compo Beach