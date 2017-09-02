Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, September 02, 2017

Thousands at Blues, Views, & BBQ Festival

WestportNow.com Image
Sunny, then overcast skies and temperatures in the 60s helped attract thousands today to the 10th annual Blues, Views, and BBQ festival at Westport’s Levitt Pavilion and nearby public spaces. It continues Sunday at 10 a.m.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

