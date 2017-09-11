Thomas M. Keenan, 81

Thomas (Tod) Michael Keenan of Westport, a charter member of the Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service (WVEMS), died Sept. 2 at the Regional Hospice in Danbury. He was 81.



Tod Keenan: WVEMS 30-year crew chief. Contributed photo WVEMS 30-year crew chief.

For 30 years, if a Westporter dialed for an ambulance on a Saturday morning, Tod, a crew chief, would respond with his crew. Even as his health declined, he participated in WVEMS events.

He was an Eagle Scout and a former troop leader of Sea Explorers Ship No 1. An attorney in Westport since 1964, he was a former partner at the Wake, See, and Dimes law firm.

He served two terms on the Westport Conservation Commission, and was co-founder and former chairman of the board of directors for the Southern Fairfield County Alcoholism and Drug Council, now known as Positive Directions.

He also served as a legal advocate for Special Needs Young People and was a 53-year member of Saint Luke Church.

Husband of Sheila (Forziati) Keenan, he was born June 27, 1936 son of the late Hugh Keenan, a dentist, and Evelyn Moran Keenan of Corning, New York. He has been a resident of Westport for 53 years.

He was a graduate of Cranwell Prep in Lenox, Massachusetts, a 1958 graduate of Georgetown University and received his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1964.

A U.S. Marine Corp. veteran, he served as a field artillery officer with the 10th Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Survivors in addition to his wife of 58 years include one son, Sean T. Keenan of Norwalk, two daughters, Maura M. Keenan and her husband Peter Teed of Westport, Kerry E. Keenan and her husband Michael Jarvela of New York City, one brother, Janis H. Keenan of Westport, two sisters, Ann Seidel and her husband Richard of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Lynn Wiley of Naples, Florida, four grandchildren, Maggie Teed, Olivia Firstenberg, Frances Jarvela, Lucy Jarvela and one great-grandson Owen Madigan.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Saint Luke Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North. Military honors will follow the mass. Calling hours have been omitted. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service, 50 Jesup Road, Westport, CT 06880, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, 761Main St., Norwalk, CT 06851.

The Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, is assisting the family with the arrangements.