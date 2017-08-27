Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, August 27, 2017

Thank You From Levitt Family

Elizabeth Levitt Hirsch of the Mortimer Levitt Foundation thanks the Levitt Pavilion closing night audience tonight on behalf of her family for their support of the Westport summer performance series. She said communities across the nation are now emulating Westport in offering similar performance series. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

