Thank You From Levitt Family

Sunday, August 27, 2017
Elizabeth Levitt Hirsch of the Mortimer Levitt Foundation thanks the Levitt Pavilion closing night audience tonight on behalf of her family for their support of the Westport summer performance series. She said communities across the nation are now emulating Westport in offering similar performance series. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
