Tents Going Up for LobsterFest



Tents were going up at Compo Beach today for the Wesport Rotary Club’s LobsterFest on Saturday. More than 1,500 persons are expected to attend the sixth annual event, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available from any Rotary Club member, at Joey’s By the Shore, and online HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Tony Riggio for WestportNow.com

