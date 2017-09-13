Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Tents Going Up for LobsterFest

WestportNow.com Image
Tents were going up at Compo Beach today for the Wesport Rotary Club’s LobsterFest on Saturday. More than 1,500 persons are expected to attend the sixth annual event, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available from any Rotary Club member, at Joey’s By the Shore, and online HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Tony Riggio for WestportNow.com

