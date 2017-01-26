Teardown of the Day: 28 Little Fox Lane



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 28 Little Fox Lane, off Post Road East, is in process. Built in 1954, the two-story custom contemporary has 9,260-square feet, is situated on a 3.11-acre property and last changed ownership in November 2007 for $3.4 million. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

