Teardown of the Day: 28 Little Fox Lane

Thursday, January 26, 2017
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 28 Little Fox Lane, off Post Road East, is in process. Built in 1954, the two-story custom contemporary has 9,260-square feet, is situated on a 3.11-acre property and last changed ownership in November 2007 for $3.4 million. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/26/17 at 06:05 PM
Comments
