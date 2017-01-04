TEAM Westport to Launch Conversation Series

TEAM Westport will kick off the first of a series of conversations on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and sexual identity on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, it was announced today.

The aim of TEAM Westport, the acronym for which means Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism, is to privide a safe haven for open discussions on concerns of local, national and global significance, said Harold Bailey, TEAM Westport chairman.

The event will be moderated by the Rev. Alison Patton, church pastor.

“Please join us for a post-election conversation concerning race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and sexual identity,” said Bailey. “As 2017 begins, what concerns you? What do you wonder? Come and respectfully listen to your neighbors and share your own experiences in a community forum on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“These discussions will provide an ongoing opportunity for members of the community to discuss the topics upon which TEAM Westport is focused, in a safe forum attuned to the latest developments locally, nationally and globally,” he added.