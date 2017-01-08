TEAM Westport Kicks Off Discussion Series



TEAM Westport today kicked off the first of a series of conversations on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and sexual identity at the Saugatuck Congregational Church. About 20 persons attended the session moderated by the Rev. Alison Patton, church pastor. TEAM stands for Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

