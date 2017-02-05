Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, February 05, 2017

TEAM Westport Issues Essay Contest Fact Sheet

After its student essay contest on white privilege stirred controversy and brought international attention, TEAM Westport, the town’s diversity committee, has issued a fact sheet about the issue.
It made these points, beginning with the prompt for the competition:

WestportNow.com Image
Harold Bailey Jr,, chair of TEAM Westport, makes a point at a committee-sponsored discission last month on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and sexual identity. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

1. “White privilege, surfaced as a topic during the recent presidential election. In 1,000 words or less, describe how you understand the term ‘white privilege.’ To what extent do you think this privilege exists? What impact do you think it has had in your life—whatever your racial or ethnic identity—and in our society more broadly?”

2. Our challenge asks students to research the concept of “white privilege” and tell us to what extent they think it exists.

3. Our challenge does not:

a. Make any statement one way or the other re: existence
b. Imply a right answer
c. Imply or signal anything about the Town of Westport other than an openness to exploring the topic

4. The essay contest is voluntary.

a. No students are forced to enter.
b. It is not part of any school curriculum or classroom requirement

5. The contest is only open to 9-12 grade residents of Westport attending any school anywhere or nonresident students who attend public or private schools located in Westport.

a. It is not open to any other individuals or groups outside Town of Westport

6. The contest requires the written permission of a parent or guardian for entry.

7. No taxpayer dollars are involved.

a. All funding is via private contributions.
b. All members of TEAM Westport are volunteers

8. This is the fourth consecutive year we have held this contest

a. Three prior topics surrounding race, religion, ethnicity and sexual orientation

9. Bottom Lines:

a. The essay topic is intended to allow Westport 9-12th grade students to write about what the challenge means to them.

b. It is not and should not be about what

i. Older people think
ii. People outside Westport think
iii. The press thinks
iv. Political groups think
c. The only voices that matter are those of the Westport student essayists

Posted 02/05/17 at 07:34 AM



