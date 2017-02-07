TEAM Westport Chair Welcomes White Privilege Essay Spotlight

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Members of TEAM Westport, the town’s diversity committee, met today for the first time since its white privilege student essay set off widespread media coverage. Harold Bailey, Jr. (l), chair, who wrote the essay prompt, said he welcomed all the comments, adding, “We’ve received much good publicity lately.” He said he had been invited to address the PTA Council on March 1. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/07/17 at 11:45 AM
Comments
Next entry: White Privilege Essay Spotlight Evaluated
Previous entry: Analysts: Big Pot of Money Awaits CT if Marijuana Legalized
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy