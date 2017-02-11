TEAM Westport Chair Clears Up ‘Misperceptions’ on CNN

Saturday, February 11, 2017
Harold Bailey, chair of Westport’s diversity committee TEAM Westport, told CNN interviewer Michael Smerconish today he wanted to clear up some “misperceptions” about the group’s white privilege high school essay contest that has attracted national attention. First, he said, he did not author the essay prompt. It was done by committee, he said. Second, another misperception was that it sparked “outrage” in the community. Not so, said Bailey. In fact, he said it has gotten “tremendous support” from clergy, educators and ordinary citizens. See full interview HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from CNN
Posted 02/11/17 at 12:55 PM
Comments
